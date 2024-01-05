LaPorta (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

He closed out the week with a full practice after being listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday. There's some question about the extent of Detroit's motivation Week 18 given that playoff seeding (No. 3) can only change if both the Cowboys and Eagles lose to inferior opponents, but it at least appears any limitations for LaPorta would be more about rest/caution and not as a result of his calf injury. LaPorta needs one more catch to break a tie at 81 for the rookie TE record, and by many measures he's already produced the most valuable debut season from a rookie tight end in the fantasy era.