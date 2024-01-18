LaPorta (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

After opening the week as full at Wednesday's walkthrough, LaPorta operated with a cap on his on-field reps one day later. The Lions likely are managing his workload after he sustained a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee Week 18 against the Vikings. He was able to play with the injuries during Sunday's wild-card win against the Rams, logging 45 of 56 offensive snaps en route to three catches (on three targets) for 14 yards and one touchdown. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not LaPorta enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Buccaneers.