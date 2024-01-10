LaPorta (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

LaPorta doesn't figure to practice much this week, if at all, after suffering a knee hyperextension and bone bruise during a Week 18 win over Minnesota. The Lions hope to have him available for a playoff game against the Rams on Sunday, but even coach Dan Campbell didn't sound too optimistic earlier this week, acknowledging Monday that it's probably an "outside shot."