LaPorta (knee) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Initially, it appeared as if LaPorta would go down as a non-participant for a second day in a row when he wasn't spotted at the portion of Thursday's session open to the media. He then told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press afterward that he took some reps and expressed optimism about suiting up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Rams after sustaining a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee Week 18 versus the Vikings. In the end, those reps may have happened on the side versus during drills, but LaPorta now has only more chance for on-field work Friday before the Lions reveal his status entering the weekend. Brock Wright and James Mitchell (hand, LP on Thursday) would stand to benefit at tight end if LaPorta is inhibited or sidelined Sunday.