LaPorta (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

LaPorta seemed like a player in danger of missing time due to the awkward manner in which his left knee bent this past Sunday against the Vikings. Officially diagnosed with a hyperextension and bone bruise in that knee, he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press after the latter session that he handled some reps and was optimistic about playing this weekend. In his return to drills Friday, LaPorta was seen jogging with a large brace on the knee in question, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, and the rookie tight end eventually went down as a full participant. Still, LaPorta's status won't be confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.