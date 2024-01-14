LaPorta (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Rams, is "trending in the right direction" and expected to be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

LaPorta hyperextended and suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in last Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings, but he's made rapid progress in his recovery from the injuries over the past week. Though Rapoport notes that LaPorta was "very limited in practice" this week despite being listed as a full participant in Friday's session, the rookie tight end appears set to take the field Sunday while sporting a protective brace on his knee. LaPorta should be officially cleared to play when Detroit releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.