LaPorta (knee) was been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

LaPorta sustained a knee injury while being tackled in the second quarter and had to be carted to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. While the nature of this injury is still unclear, it appears the standout rookie could be dealing with a significant issue. This could jeopardize his status for Detroit's first-round matchup in the playoffs, which will come either Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday, Jan. 14 depending on how the final seeding for the NFC playoff field plays out. With LaPorta sidelined and Brock Wright (hip) already inactive, the Lions will be left James Mitchell as the team's only healthy tight end for the remainder of Sunday's game.