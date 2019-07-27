Hockenson has made a strong first impression during the opening days of training camp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Hockenson reportedly drew a standing ovation from the crowd after a practice in which he made numerous eyebrow-raising catches in traffic. While we need to keep in mind that the pads have yet to come on, Hockenson has been drawing these kinds of reviews since he came to Detroit and he seems to be on track for a significant role in the Lions passing game. His primary competition for snaps, Jesse James, is reportedly being positioned as the team's primary blocking tight end.