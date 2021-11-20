Walker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Walker was a full participant at Friday's practice, but he'll still carry a questionable designation into Sunday's matchup. If he's unable to play, C.J. Moore should serve as the starting free safety.
More News
-
Lions' Tracy Walker: Won't return Sunday•
-
Lions' Tracy Walker: Evaluated for possible concussion•
-
Lions' Tracy Walker: Heavily involved again•
-
Lions' Tracy Walker: Season-high nine tackles Sunday•
-
Lions' Tracy Walker: Returning to free safety•
-
Lions' Tracy Walker: Foot injury hinders 2020 production•