Woodside signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The 2018 seventh-round pick from Toledo signed with the Steelers in early August but failed to make the initial 53-man roster and was cut. With both Will Howard (hand) and Skylar Thompson (hamstring) now on injured reserve, Woodside's signing ensures quarterback depth in Pittsburgh. He'll likely be elevated to the active roster and serve as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.