The Cardinals released Dupre on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

A five-star receiver recruit coming out of high school, Dupre made few waves during his college career at LSU and wasn't selected until the seventh round of the draft in 2017. He's now failed to stick with each of Green Bay, Buffalo, Houston and Arizona during his time in the pro ranks and could be running out of opportunities at the NFL level.

