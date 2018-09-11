Dupre signed with the Texans' practice squad on Tuesday, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dupre spent the offseason with the Bills after signing a deal with the team back in December, but he was ultimately part of final roster cuts. Even if Dupre is promoted to the active roster at any point this season, he likely will not play much of a role in the Texans' passing game.

