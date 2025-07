The 49ers waived Knowles on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Niners swapped out Knowles and Equanimeous St. Brown for fellow wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Andy Isabella on Thursday. Knowles has spent time with the Packers, Vikings and 49ers since going undrafted out of Kansas State in 2023, but he's yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.