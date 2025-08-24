The 49ers waived Knowles on Sunday.

The move makes room on the 49ers' roster for Brian Robinson, who was acquired from the Commanders in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Knowles signed with the 49ers on Wednesday and played in Saturday's preseason finale against the Chargers, when he played one snap on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise. He spent some time on the Packers' practice squad in 2024 but hasn't played in a regular-season game since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in April of 2023. Knowles' most likely path to signing with an NFL team is through the team's practice squad.