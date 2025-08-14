The Texans released Davidson (bicep) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davidson was placed on injured reserve just two weeks after signing with the Texans after getting injured in the team's first preseason game, per Wilson. It's unclear if this injury is related to his previous bicep issue that kept him out for the entire 2024 season. The 27-year-old was used as a depth piece the last time he saw game action, when he appeared in five games in 2023 and accounted for 10 tackles (six solo).