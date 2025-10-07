Davidson (bicep/undisclosed) was signed to the Texans' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davidson had a tryout with the Houston on Monday, and he was ultimately added to the team's practice squad. The defensive tackle spent two weeks with the Texans in early August, but he was let go after reaching an injury settlement with the team Aug. 14. Davidson now appears to have moved past the injury he sustained, and he'll look to earn an elevation to the active roster down the road this season.