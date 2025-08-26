The Seahawks released Valdes-Scantling on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Valdes-Scantling was in the thick of it for the Seahawks' WR3 gig behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, but it appears as if rookie Tory Horton (ankle) has won the job. It's also possible the Seahawks are cutting MVS with the intention of bringing him back once rosters become more settled over the next week.