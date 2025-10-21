The Titans reverted Kinsey to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Kinsey was elevated to the active roster ahead of this past Sunday's loss to New England and played four of 53 snaps on offense along with 22 snaps on special teams. Kinsey didn't get into the box score on offense but did notch one tackle in the return game. Whether Kinsey gets another look on gameday in Week 8 versus Indianapolis could depend on whether Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and/or Bryce Oliver (knee) is ready to return to action.