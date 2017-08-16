Play

Bullough's suspension was increased from four to eight games, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Bullough's suspension has likely been a major reason he's been unable to sign with a team since being cut by the Texans in June. The 25-year-old linebacker may find work with a team facing injuries to the position midseason, when he'll finally be eligible to play.

