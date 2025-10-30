Swinson signed a deal to join the Cardinals' practice squad Thursday.

Swinson spent training camp with the Packers before being let go in late August. He subsequently joined the 49ers' practice squad before being cut last week. The Arizona State product will now try to impress the Cardinals while part of the practice squad, though he has a tricky path to game day action since the team has three healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster in Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Josiah Deguara.