Kalinic reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The undrafted rookie was elevated for the second game in a row as tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) remained sidelined Week 11. As a result, Kalinic played 17 offensive snaps while slotting in as the Colts' third-string tight end behind Mo Allie-Cox (40) and Kylen Granson (25). While the 6-foot-4 Kalinic once again went untargeted in the passing game, he could have a chance to record his first NFL reception if Woods does not return for Monday Night Football against Pittsburgh in Week 12.