Gindorff signed with the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Gindorff will add depth to the team's practice squad with Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) currently sidelined and the team signing Rodney Williams to their active roster. The North Dakota State product went undrafted in 2023 and spent training camp with the Seahawks before ultimately being waived in August.