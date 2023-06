The Ravens waived Henderson on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Henderson signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent but has been let go to open up a roster spot for Laquon Treadwell. The Delaware product finished his final collegiate campaign with 3,216 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He broke his fibula during an FCS playoff loss to South Dakota State, but he able to participate in team drills at Baltimore's OTAs this summer.