Henderson (lower leg) was seen taking part in team drills on Wednesday, May 24, Julio Cortez of the Associated Press reports.

An undrafted free agent for Baltimore, Henderson is completely healthy after recovering from a lower leg injury suffered in early December of 2022. The Delaware product is most likely just a camp arm for the other quarterbacks to rest their arms, but he could potentially compete with Anthony Brown and Josh Johnson for the third quarterback spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster or practice squad.