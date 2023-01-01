Obinna Eze: Lands on injured list By RotoWire Staff Jan 1, 2023 at 11:16 am ET • 1 min read Eze (undisclosed) was placed on the Lions' practice squad injured list Saturday.Eze was unable to find his way to the active roster this season, and this move will ensure that the 24-year-old will have to wait until next season to try and earn his NFL debut. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.