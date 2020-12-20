Jones rushed the ball 20 times for 145 yards and one touchdown in Week 15 against the Panthers. He added three receptions for 13 yards.

Jones had the Packers' backfield to himself for much of the contest after Jamaal Williams (quad) exited early on. He took advantage by ripping off long runs of 46, 14 and 10 yards to total his highest rushing yardage total since Week 2. Jones also tallied his eighth touchdown of the campaign, finding the end zone from eight yards away late in the second quarter. He'll have another positive matchup in Week 16 against the Titans and will look to duplicate this statistical output.