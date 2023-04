The Packers selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Johnson -- not to be confused with the 2023 Iowa State cornerback prospect with the same name -- is a Virginia cornerback who offers plus size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and reach (32 and 5/8-inch arms) but is lacking in athleticism otherwise. Johnson logged a 4.63-second 40 at the combine to go with bad jumps (30.5-inch vertical, 116-inch broad jump), raising the concern that he might need to move to safety.