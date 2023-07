The Saints have placed Johnson on their active/PUP list ahead of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

Johnson signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent during the offseason. He played with both Virginia and Louisville during his collegiate career and accumulated 138 tackles (94 solo), seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles across 55 games during in the process. He is competing for a depth role at cornerback, so a quick return from the active/PUP list would be advantageous.