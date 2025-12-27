Melton (illness) is listed as active Saturday versus the Ravens, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Melton wasn't able to practice at all during Week 17 prep due to an illness, but despite being listed as questionable ahead of the weekend, he'll be available to a Packers offense that will be led by QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness) instead of Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion). Melton will be in the mix for snaps and targets alongside WRs Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks with Savion Williams (foot/illness) inactive.