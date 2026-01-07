The Packers are placing Melton (knee) on injured reserve, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported Wednesday.

The loss of Melton is a significant blow to a Packers squad that has suffered consistent injuries to its wide receiver corps and secondary. The recent claiming of Trevon Diggs from the Cowboys should make up for Melton's absence at cornerback, but with Savion Williams (foot) on IR and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Bears, it remains to be seen what the team will do with its current receiving depth.