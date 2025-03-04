McManus and the Packers agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $15.3 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McManus joined Green Bay mid-season in 2024, ultimately converting 30 of 21 field-goal attempts and all 30 extra-point tries across 11 regular-season appearances with the team. He also converted one of two field-goal tries and his only PAT during the Packers' wild-card round loss to Philadelphia. McManus' tenure as the starter on a high-scoring offense will keep him in the mix as a relevant fantasy option at the kicker position for the 2025 campaign.