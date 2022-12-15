Jones (illness) was activated from the Packers' non-football illness list Wednesday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.
Jones spent the first two weeks of the regular season on Green Bay's practice squad before he was signed to the active roster. The rookie offensive tackle was then placed on the non-football injury list Oct. 2, and he has yet to make his NFL debut. Jones should help fill in for fellow rookie Sean Rhyan, who was suspended for the remainder of the season due to a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.