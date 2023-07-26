McDonald (undisclosed) was removed from the Packers' active/NFI list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Just five days after going on the active/NFI list, McDonald has passed his physical and was removed. Now that the undrafted rookie out of Florida State is healthy, he will be competing for a spot in an unproven yet crowded tight end room in Green Bay. He's currently listed sixth on the Packers' depth chart, so it seems like the best case scenario is for him to make the practice squad.