Watson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Watson hurt his left knee Monday, when a Saints defender landed on his leg out of bounds after a 14-yard carry. Upon further evaluation Tuesday, the third-year pro is dealing with "just a bruise," as coach Matt LaFleur told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Watson's on-field activity in practices the next two days may be key in the Packers' decision-making process for his status in Sunday's game at Minnesota.