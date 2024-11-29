Ballentine is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins due to a knee injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Ballentine went down after the opening kickoff when trying to make a tackle, though at least he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Robert Rochell has taken Ballentine's place on special teams.
More News
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Gets green light•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Unlikely to play Week 8•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Returns to field Friday•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Opening camp on NFI list•
-
Packers' Corey Ballentine: Staying in Green Bay•