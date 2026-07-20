Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Agrees to extension with Packers

Wyatt (ankle) agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $57 million contract extension with Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wyatt, a 2022 first-round pick, had been set to play out the 2026 campaign on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Instead, the 28-year-old will now benefit from long-term security with the Packers. He tallied 27 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and two pass defenses over 10 regular-season games in 2025 before suffering a fractured ankle and undergoing surgery. Wyatt is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, with veteran players reporting on July 28.