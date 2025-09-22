Cooper tallied four total tackles (two solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

The second-year pro from Texas A&M had an underwhelming Week 3 performance after posting 22 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, through the Packers' first two games this season. Nonetheless, Cooper still ranks first on Green Bay's defense in solo tackles (17) and second in total tackles (26) through three weeks. He'll look to return to his usual form as one of the NFL's premier inside linebackers in Week 4, when the Packers face the Cowboys.