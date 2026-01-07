default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cooper (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Cooper was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough due to the shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 17 loss to the Ravens, but the linebacker was able to upgrade to a full participant in Wednesday's session. The 24-year-old should be all set to suit up for Saturday night's wild-card showdown with the Bears as the starting weakside linebacker.

More News