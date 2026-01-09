Cooper registered 118 tackles (63 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games with the Packers in 2025.

The second-year linebacker posted double-digit tackles in five of 16 games in 2025 and played every single defensive snap in 10 of those contests. He reached the tackling century mark for the first time in his young NFL career, and his 118 combined tackles were second most on the Packers behind Quay Walker (128). Cooper is under contract with Green Bay for at least the next two seasons, with the Packers holding a fifth-year option for 2028.