Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Set to start at linebacker
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper started at linebacker in Saturday's 20-7 preseason victory over the Seahawks.
Cooper started just four games during his 2024 rookie season, but the second-round pick was twice named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, and he is primed to play a key role from the jump in his sophomore campaign. Cooper racked up 87 tackles (57 solo) in 2024 despite seeing limited snaps early and sitting out three games altogether, so it's easy to envision him surpassing the 100-tackle mark in his second go-around.
