Packers' Edgerrin Cooper: Still dealing with foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Cooper has been on the injury report with a foot injury for the last two weeks, but he hasn't missed any game action. That likely puts him in line to suit up in Week 12 against the Vikings, though his practice participation for the next two days should confirm his status.
