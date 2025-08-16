Wilson rushed five times for 33 yards and brought in one of two targets for 32 yards in the Packers' 23-19 preseason win over the Colts on Saturday afternoon. He also lost a fumble.

Wilson remains locked in a battle for the No. 2 running back job with MarShawn Lloyd, and the former was clearly the more efficient of the two on the ground Saturday. Wilson entered the game after Lloyd and took his first carry with 14:40 remaining in the first half, going on to record his 32-yard reception two plays later and eventually ripping off nine- and 11-yard runs. However, Wilson also short-circuited the second possession he was in on with a lost fumble at the Packers' 38-yard line, setting up a Colts field goal. Wilson has never lost a fumble across 152 regular-season touches in his first two seasons, however, so the miscue shouldn't affect him in the job battle with one preseason game still remaining.