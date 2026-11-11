Wilson didn't log any snaps during Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Wilson averaged 18.2 carries for 66.7 yards over six games between Week 2 and Week 7, culminating with a 24-100-1 rushing line against Kansas City. However, that opportunity came while Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet were on IR. Both running backs returned ahead of the Week 8 matchup against Chicago, and Wilson hasn't played a single offensive snap in two games since. As long as Charbonnet and Price are both healthy, it appears Wilson is going to be relegated primarily to a special-teams role, if he plays at all.