Allison caught one pass for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Allison returned to action Sunday after missing the previous two games, and he finished with his lowest output of the season by far, as his previous low-yardage game in 2018 still saw him post 64 yards. Much of that was due to a lack of opportunity: he was targeted 11 times in his last appearance in Week 4, but his reception was the only pass thrown his direction in Week 8. While Allison and fellow wideout Randall Cobb missed time the last few weeks, Marquez Valdes-Scantling emerged as a viable receiver for the Packers, and although he was targeted just five times Sunday himself, he did cut into Allison's playing time, finishing with 31 snaps to Allison's 30. Allison remains a starter on the Packers' depth chart, but Valdes-Scantling figures to continue seeing opportunities, which will likely cost Allison some of the snaps and targets fantasy owners were accustomed to him receiving earlier in the season.