Sternberger is being evaluated for a concussion, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Sternberger was originally cleared to return to practice Monday after taking a big hit from the Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson, but now, with concussion-like symptoms surfacing, the Packers will hold the rookie tight end out of practice for now. If he does have a concussion, he will have to clear the NFL's protocol before returning to the field.