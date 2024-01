Podlesny signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Bill Huber reports.

Podlesny went undrafted out of Georgia in 2023, and he ultimately earned a chance with the Vikings during training camp. However, the 23-year-old was unable to make the 53-man roster and has remained a free agent since. He'll work to push Packers' rookie kicker, Anders Carlson, for a job this summer.