Head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Riley is done for the rest of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Riley sustained the injury during the Packers' 41-24 loss to the Ravens on Saturday. Futher tests have revealed that the injury is severe enough for the third-year defensive tackle will not return for the rest of the season and could impact his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign. Riley signed a contract with the Packers in early December and mostly worked in a rotational role at defensive tackle, finishing with two solo tackles across four regular-season games.