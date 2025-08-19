Van Ness (back) returned to practice Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Van Ness missed Monday's session, but his injury evidently isn't severe. Van Ness has appeared in all 34 regular-season games since being taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, but he's made zero starts and played less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps each campaign. The Packers are banking on Van Ness taking a step forward in his development opposite Rashan Gary.