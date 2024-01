Van Ness tallied 32 tackles (24 solo), 4.0 sacks and a pass defended over 17 games in the 2023 regular season.

Van Ness filled a complementary role for much of his rookie season, but he made his presence felt late in the campaign, racking up 3.0 sacks over the final six games of the regular season and another in Green Bay's playoff opener. Van Ness was taken with the 13th pick in the 2023 Draft, so the Packers figure to give him more opportunities in his second campaign.