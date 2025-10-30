Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Officially doesn't practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Coach Matt LaFleur noted earlier Wednesday that Van Ness wouldn't practice, but that he is considered day-to-day. That marks some progress, as Van Ness has been sidelined for each of Green Bay's last two games. He'll likely need to turn in a limited practice Thursday to have a realistic chance to play in Week 9 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Considered day-to-day•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play against Pittsburgh•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Sits out practice again Wednesday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play in Week 7•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Questionable to return vs. Cincy•