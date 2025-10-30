default-cbs-image
Van Ness (foot) did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Matt LaFleur noted earlier Wednesday that Van Ness wouldn't practice, but that he is considered day-to-day. That marks some progress, as Van Ness has been sidelined for each of Green Bay's last two games. He'll likely need to turn in a limited practice Thursday to have a realistic chance to play in Week 9 against the Panthers.

